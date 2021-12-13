Last updated on .From the section European Football

Benfica are currently third in Primeira Liga

Former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi has been the victim of a robbery at his home, his club Benfica confirmed on Monday.

The 33-year-old Argentina international moved from City to Benfica in September 2020 and played in their 4-1 win at Famalicao on Sunday before returning home.

"The athlete and the family are doing well, despite the enormous discomfort caused by the situation they are experiencing," said a Benfica statement.

The statement also called for "the privacy of the player and his family to be respected by all the media, while awaiting the conduct of investigations initiated by the authorities".