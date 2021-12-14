QPR v Swansea City: Rangers call off home game following Covid-19 cases
QPR have postponed Saturday's home game with Swansea City amid continued Covid-19 cases at the Championship club.
It is a second postponement this week for Rangers, who also had to call off Monday's trip to Sheffield United.
QPR again say that there has been "a number of positive Covid-19 cases" in their first-team squad.
In a statement, QPR said the EFL would "review the circumstances" of the decision and a rearranged date would be confirmed in due course.
Mark Warburton's QPR are fifth in the Championship, eight points off the automatic promotion places and eight better off than 16th-placed Swansea.
The two sides are not scheduled to play again now until after Christmas.
Swansea are due back in London on 26 December to face Millwall (15:00 GMT), while QPR are due to host an evening game against second-placed Bournemouth the following day (19:30).