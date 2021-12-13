Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie has extended his deal until 2025

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has signed a new deal with the Scottish Premiership club until 2025.

The left-back has made 20 appearances for the Dons after breaking into the first team in March last season.

The 20-year-old scored his first goal with a last-minute winner against Livingston earlier in the campaign.

"He has earned this extension and I look forward to seeing his continued progress here at the club", said manager Stephen Glass.