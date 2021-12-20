Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Tomiyasu was taken off against Leeds because of a muscle problem

Arsenal could be without full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu for Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Sunderland because of a muscle injury.

Defender Pablo Mari and midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga are both out after testing positive for Covid.

Sunderland manager Lee Johnson said an unnamed player returned a positive Covid test on Monday and will miss the tie at Emirates Stadium.

On-loan forward Leon Dajaku is doubtful after suffering a knock at the weekend.