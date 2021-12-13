Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Leeds players protested with referee Chris Kavanagh when he awarded Chelsea an injury-time penalty

Leeds have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Chelsea.

Both sets of players clashed moments before and after the final whistle at Stamford Bridge, where Chelsea secured victory with an injury-time penalty.

Leeds have been charged because their players surrounded referee Chris Kavanagh on the penalty award.

The club have until Thursday to respond to the charge.

In September, Chelsea were fined £25,000 for failing to control their players in the draw against Liverpool at Anfield.