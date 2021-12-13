Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Jacob Butterfield (left) left Melbourne Victory earlier this year

St Johnstone have signed former Barnsley and Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old was most recently with A-League club Melbourne Victory.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson was seeking cover after a long-term injury to David Wotherspoon.

Davidson said last week he was eager to add reinforcements and would only recruit players he felt were equipped to go straight into his first team.

St Johnstone, who slipped to bottom of the Scottish Premiership at the weekend after losing to Aberdeen, host leaders Rangers on Wednesday.

Butterfield came through the youth ranks at Manchester United before joining Barnsley in 2007.

He moved on to Norwich City, Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford City and Luton Town before joining Melbourne in October.

During his time with Derby, he was a team-mate of St Johnstone midfielder Craig Bryson.