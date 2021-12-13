David Gray and Eddie May face a second game in temporary charge

Hibernian insist they are "coming to a conclusion" in their search for a new head coach as they prepare to host Dundee on Tuesday.

They face a second Scottish Premiership game without a team boss after last midweek's sacking of Jack Ross.

And chief executive Ben Kensell has released a statement urging fans to "get behind" the caretaker team headed by former captain David Gray.

"We have a clear vision for the football club," he said.

"We want to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality and is progressive and hungry for the opportunity to build something special here at a big club in Hibs. In summary, our process has been robust and there is clarity - and a support plan for the manager we select that will help us achieve our long-term ambitions."

Hibs drew 1-1 with St Mirren in their first game without Ross on Saturday.

That point on the road under Gray and fellow coaches Eddie May and Craig Samson kept the Leith side in seventh but with only one win in 10 top-fight games.

A win on Tuesday would narrow the gap with Aberdeen above to a point in what Hibs' chief executive described as "a big week" that concludes with Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic.

"I would like to assure all supporters that we are undergoing an incredibly thorough and strategic approach as we recruit a new manager," Kensell said on Hibs' website.

"As a club, you must continuously plan for the future and have a clear plan in-place for every eventuality due to the fast-moving and ever-changing nature of the sport. This has allowed us to stay in control of this rigorous process.

"There has, unsurprisingly, been a lot of interest in the role and speculation in the media regarding the managerial position - and much of this has been wide of the mark."