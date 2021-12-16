Last updated on .From the section European Football

This year's finals were played in Italy, with France beating Spain in the final

The 2022-23 Nations League draw takes place on Thursday at 17:00 GMT, with all 55 European countries involved.

Each team will play four group games between 2 and 14 June, then a final two games from 22-27 September 2022.

The four group winners from League A (the top division) will play in the finals in June 2023.

The teams who win each group in the lower three divisions win promotion, with most of the teams who finish bottom getting relegated.

Portugal and France have won the two Nations League titles to date.

Who could the home nations face?

Wales were promoted to League A last campaign and have a one in four chance of facing England.

There are four teams in each group - one from each pot (based on teams' 2020-21 finishes) - playing each other home and away.

England (pot 3) and Wales (pot 4) will end up in a group with France, Spain, Italy or Belgium and Portugal, the Netherlands, Denmark or Germany.

Scotland are in League B, where the Republic of Ireland are among their potential opponents, as are Euro 2020 quarter-finalists Ukraine.

Northern Ireland, relegated last time, are a top seed in League C. The four teams who finish bottom in that division will play off for two relegation places, with only seven teams (including San Marino and Andorra) in League D.

League A

Pot 1: France, Spain, Italy, Belgium

Pot 2: Portugal, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany

Pot 3: England, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia

Pot 4: Wales, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary

League B

Pot 1: Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Iceland

Pot 2: Finland, Norway, Scotland, Russia

Pot 3: Israel, Romania, Serbia, Republic of Ireland

Pot 4: Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania, Armenia

League C

Pot 1: Turkey, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland

Pot 2: Greece, Belarus, Luxembourg, North Macedonia

Pot 3: Lithuania, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo

Pot 4: Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, tbc, tbc*

League D

Pot 1: Liechtenstein, Malta, tbc, tbc*

Pot 2: Latvia, San Marino, Andorra

*Kazakhstan play Moldova and Cyprus play Estonia in March 2022 play-offs. The winners will be in League C and the losers in League D

Are there major tournament play-off spots up for grabs?

Uefa has not decided yet. It should be announced by June 2022 when the Euro 2024 qualification format is finalised.

The first edition of the Nations League, in 2018-19, produced all 16 play-off teams for Euro 2020, with Scotland one of four teams progressing to the tournament.

The 2020-21 Nations League provided two teams for the 12-team World Cup qualifying play-offs, which take place in early 2022.