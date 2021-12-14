Arsenal's first Women's Champions League group stage came against Hoffenheim in October

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall says he is not taking Women's Champions League quarter-final qualification for granted and wants their progress sealed with victory at Hoffenheim on Wednesday.

The Gunners need only avoid defeat by five or more goals to go through.

Eidevall said Arsenal "need to bring 110%" to advance ahead of a side they beat 4-0 earlier in the group stage.

"That's what is in our DNA, to go for winning football games, and this one here is no different." he said.

"We played very well against them the last time but we need to do that again and not take anything for granted.

"After we've played the game, we'll know if we are through or not. Before that, we know nothing."

The Swede confirmed that two-time World Cup winning United States forward Tobin Heath remains out with a muscle injury, but added that Caitlin Foord may feature as she manages an injury of her own.

When asked if Eidevall was tempted to rest any players for the last group game in Germany considering what is needed to advance to the last eight, he replied: "I don't see it that way - either you're through or you're not through.

"Either you've won the league or you've not won the league. It's easy for me. I'm never going to be the person who takes out anything before it actually has happened."

The Gunners boss also said his squad will be prepared to face a side that will "play with a lot of aggression and intensity in the beginning".

"They're a very good team and they have some really, really good young talents," Eidevall continued.

"I saw their games against Barcelona [a 4-0 loss away and 5-0 defeat at home] and they had parts of those games where they played absolutely brilliantly. For me it's a, team that deserves the utmost respect.

"By no means we are taking this easy - it's a top European side we play against tomorrow."