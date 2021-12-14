German Bundesliga
StuttgartVfB Stuttgart0Bayern MunichBayern Munich5

VfB Stuttgart 0-5 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski equals Gerd Muller's Bundesliga goals record

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart
Robert Lewandowski needs just one more goal at home to Wolfsburg on Friday to set a new Bundesliga goals record for a single calendar year

Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Muller's Bundesliga record for goals scored in a single calendar year as Bayern Munich thrashed Stuttgart.

Lewandowski's second goal on Tuesday was his 42nd in 2021, matching Muller's haul from 1972.

Serge Gnabry scored either side of half-time to put the visitors 2-0 up, before Lewandowski struck twice in three minutes.

Germany international Gnabry completed his hat-trick two minutes later.

One more goal in Bayern's final game of the year - at home to Wolfsburg on Friday - will give Lewandowski the record outright.

In May, the Poland striker scored in the last minute of the 2020-21 season to break Muller's record for Bundesliga goals in a campaign.

Gnabry, who was involved in all five goals in Stuttgart, has found the net nine times in Germany's top flight this season - more than any other midfielder in the division.

The win moves Julian Nagelsmann's side nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who can cut the gap at the top of the table to six points with victory at home to bottom club Greuther Furth on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Stuttgart

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Müller
  • 5Mavropanos
  • 2Anton
  • 4Kempf
  • 16KarazorBooked at 64mins
  • 7CoulibalySubstituted forKatompa Mvumpaat 63'minutes
  • 3Endo
  • 23MangalaSubstituted forFaghirat 75'minutes
  • 37Ito
  • 20FörsterSubstituted forFührichat 63'minutes
  • 17Mohamed MarmoushSubstituted forTibidiat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Didavi
  • 14Katompa Mvumpa
  • 15Stenzel
  • 19Faghir
  • 22Führich
  • 31Klimowicz
  • 32Ahamada
  • 42Schock
  • 50Tibidi

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 4Süle
  • 21Hernández
  • 19DaviesBooked at 55minsSubstituted forRichardsat 78'minutes
  • 22RocaSubstituted forNianzouat 75'minutes
  • 42Musiala
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forTillmanat 75'minutes
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forCuisanceat 78'minutes
  • 11ComanSubstituted forSanéat 27'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 2Upamecano
  • 3Richards
  • 10Sané
  • 17Cuisance
  • 20Sarr
  • 23Nianzou
  • 26Ulreich
  • 36Früchtl
  • 40Tillman
Referee:
Robert Schröder

Match Stats

Home TeamStuttgartAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home13
Away25
Shots on Target
Home1
Away12
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, FC Bayern München 5.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  4. Post update

    Corner, VfB Stuttgart. Conceded by Malik Tillman.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, VfB Stuttgart. Alexis Tibidi replaces Omar Marmoush.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Omar Richards (FC Bayern München).

  7. Post update

    Wataru Endo (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Malik Tillman.

  9. Post update

    Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Chris Führich tries a through ball, but Wahidullah Faghir is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Offside, VfB Stuttgart. Atakan Karazor tries a through ball, but Wahidullah Faghir is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).

  12. Post update

    Wahidullah Faghir (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Omar Richards.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Malik Tillman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michaël Cuisance with a through ball.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Omar Richards replaces Alphonso Davies.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Michaël Cuisance replaces Thomas Müller.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wahidullah Faghir (VfB Stuttgart) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hiroki Ito with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Malik Tillman (FC Bayern München).

  20. Post update

    Hiroki Ito (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 14th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich16131252163640
2B Dortmund15101436231331
3B Leverkusen1583437241327
4Hoffenheim158253223926
5Freiburg1574426151125
6Mainz167362316724
7Union Berlin156542221123
8RB Leipzig1563629191021
9Frankfurt155642322121
10Wolfsburg166371623-721
10VfL Bochum166371623-721
12Köln164842426-220
13B Mgladbach155371928-918
14Hertha Berlin165381731-1418
15Stuttgart164572230-817
16Augsburg154471625-916
17Arminia Bielefeld161871022-1211
18Fürth1511131346-334
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories