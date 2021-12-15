Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Barclays became the FA Women's Super League title sponsor in 2019, with Chelsea being champions the last two seasons

Barclays will invest more than £30m in women's football from 2022-2025, extending its FA Women's Super League sponsorship and sponsoring the FA Women's Championship.

The bank became the WSL's first title sponsor in 2019, offering more than £10m in a three-year partnership.

Now it will also sponsor the Women's Championship for the first time.

Barclays will increase its grassroots investment too, aiming to offer football to girls in more schools.

A Football Association statement said a new three-year sponsorship deal had also been agreed with the Premier League.

The FA did not specify how Barclays' investment would be divided between the women's top tier in England, the Championship and the grassroots game.

Kelly Simmons, the Football Association's director of women's professional game, said "Barclays have played a crucial role in the growth of women's and girls' football, so it is excellent news that they are committing to a new record investment in the women's and girls' pyramid until 2025."

The increased investment follows a "landmark" three-year broadcast deal announced in March, with the BBC showing the WSL on network free-to-air television for the first time.