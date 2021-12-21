Scottish Premiership
Celtic's Kyogo 'unlikely to play every game before break', says Postecoglou

Kyogo Furuhashi
Kyogo Furuhashi scored twice as Celtic won the Scottish League Cup final
Scottish Premiership: St Mirren v Celtic
Venue: St Mirren Park Date: Wednesday, 22 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW/online, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, watch highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:30

Ange Postecoglou intends to "manage" striker Kyogo Furuhashi through Celtic's festive fixtures.

The Japan striker returned from injury to score both Celtic's goals in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final win over Hibernian.

Celtic, who will be without David Turnbull, visit a St Mirren side managing a Covid outbreak on Wednesday.

"It is unlikely he will play every game before the break," said manager Postecoglou.

"Kyogo, we're obviously going to have to manage through this period. He's still not 100 per cent."

Team news

St Mirren confirmed last week the club had received positive Covid tests and suspended training. However, they indicated they expected their games to go ahead as planned. The Paisley side will reportedlyexternal-link have only 10 fit outfield players available.

Turnbull came off injured during the 2-1 win at Hampden and Celtic are still awaiting the results of a scan. Albian Ajeti, James Forrest, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota and Christopher Jullien remain out injured.

What they said

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi: "I'm having so much fun and I'm enjoying the challenge. I'm grateful that the manager puts so much trust in me.

"We're growing into a new team. It's been really fun for me. The standard's high. It's very physical. I hope it's really fun to watch for the players."

Did you know? St Mirren have only won one of their past 25 league meetings with Celtic, who are unbeaten in 13 league visits to Paisley.

Wednesday 22nd December 2021

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers19153141142748
2Celtic18132339112841
3Hearts1996427171033
4Motherwell198472326-328
5Dundee Utd197481520-525
6Aberdeen187382322124
7Hibernian186572021-123
8Livingston195591524-920
9St Mirren183961829-1118
10Dundee1944111735-1816
11Ross County183692432-815
12St Johnstone183510920-1114
