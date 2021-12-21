Thomas Tuchel is missing a number of players through Covid and injury

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he must "start from scratch" in selecting a squad to face Brentford in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Midfielder Lewis Baker, who was due to feature, has tested positive for Covid, meaning Chelsea have up to eight players missing with the virus.

N'Golo Kante will be rested because of a knee issue, with Trevoh Chalobah and Andreas Christensen also doubts.

Tuchel says knowing who will test positive each day is a "lottery".

"So we can now start from scratch, and this is what we do right now," he said. "We've delayed training until late afternoon. Right now we will prepare for the match to be played.

"But even to plan training is pretty exciting because until the very last hour you don't know how many players will arrive. Right now every day we do lateral flow tests and PCR tests, and only then you are allowed to be in the building.

"So this is the first lottery: you go to work and you don't know if you can make it to your office. Which is good, because then it's safe, at least for this day. And the next day you get tested again.

"But if you test so much you always find the risk of another positive. And that can really make things worse than they already are."

Jorginho will return having tested negative for Covid after inconclusive previous results.

However, Kai Havertz, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell will all again be missing.

Tuchel: A break would have been better for us, but I don't have a solution

A 'little Christmas miracle' for Brentford?

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he now has no positive Covid cases in his squad after the club's past two matches, against Manchester United and Southampton, were called off because of the virus.

The Bees reached the semi-finals of the competition last year and Frank is hoping for a "little Christmas miracle" in front of their home fans.

"From the beginning of this season we wanted progress as far as possible," he said.

"Really, we want to go all the way. It's one game at a time and the next game is against the European winners. We had a fantastic game against them two months ago.

"It's already a statement that we are in the quarter-finals. We'd never made the semi-finals until last year. Can we do that one more time? That would be a massive statement.

"I can say we'll put a full team out there. I don't know what Chelsea will do.

"We proved in all our games so far this season that we can compete. I think a quarter-final, against Chelsea, a local derby under the lights, it's Christmas - maybe a little Christmas miracle. What's not to like?"