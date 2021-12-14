Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

United said positive cases among staff and players reported on Sunday were confirmed by PCR tests

Manchester United's players are expected to return to training at their Carrington complex on Wednesday.

United shut the first-team section of their training ground on Monday after a rise in coronavirus cases that resulted in Tuesday's Premier League game against Brentford being postponed.

Ralf Rangnick's squad has been tested again and players who return negative tests will be able to resume training.

United's next game is against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

In the latest round of coronavirus testing, 42 Premier League players and staff tested positive in what was the highest recorded number in a seven-day period since testing began in May 2020.

Brighton, Tottenham, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Norwich City all have cases and Sunday's Brighton v Tottenham fixture was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak at Spurs.

Following the introduction of new coronavirus rules in England to limit the spread of the Omicron variant, the Premier League told clubs on 9 December to return to emergency measures, including social distancing and wearing masks.