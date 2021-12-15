Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Shaun Maloney could be announced as the new Hibernian manager on Wednesday. (Sun) external-link

John Hartson believes his former Celtic team-mate Maloney will want to take charge of Hibs straight away and be in the dugout for Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic, after new Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst watched his new side lose to Hibs in the semi-final from the stand. (Record) external-link

Hibernian have been left with 500 unsold tickets for Sunday's Scottish League Cup final against Celtic. (Mail) external-link

Caretaker boss David Gray will hold talks with Hibs about his role at the club after thanking the players for their efforts in the past two games on his watch, including Tuesday's defeat of Dundee. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants to sign Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi in time to face Rangers on 2 January. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou says it's "more idealistic than realistic" to have the trio in in time for the derby but he's still keen to get the deals done. (Record) external-link

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says it's "special" being drawn to face Giovanna Reyna's Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League. Reyna's father Claudio named his son after his former Ibrox team-mate Van Bronckhorst. (Sun) external-link

Captain James Tavernier believes Rangers team-mate Joe Aribo is capable of "playing in the big leagues". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy could return from his lengthy injury absence following the winter break. (Express) external-link

St Johnstone were ready to take 40 cars to Ibrox for Wednesday evening's meeting with Rangers before getting clarity about the current Covid bus travel guidelines. (Record) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson will not force his St Johnstone players to get Covid jabs. (Courier - subscription required) external-link