Aston Villa v Burnley postponed after Villa record 'increased amount' of positive Covid-19 cases

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Breaking news

Saturday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Burnley has been postponed after an "increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results" in the Villa squad.

More to follow.

