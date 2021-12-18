Aston Villa v Burnley postponed after Villa record 'increased amount' of positive Covid-19 cases
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Saturday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Burnley has been postponed after an "increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results" in the Villa squad.
More to follow.
