Adebayo Akinfenwa scored his first goal for Wycombe in a 1-1 draw with Accrington in August 2016

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has hailed Adebayo Akinfenwa as an "exceptional talent" following his 50th league goal for the club.

The 39-year-old striker has been with the Chairboys since the summer of 2016, making over 230 appearances.

His goal in their 2-2 draw with AFC Wimbledon was his first for the club in a league game from outside the box.

"I'm very humbled to have him in my side," Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Akinfenwa signed a new one-year contract in the summer but although he has played in 18 games in League One this season, only two of them have been starts.

"We had a real good chat (last) midweek about where he is," said Ainsworth.

"Bayo is unbelievable for this club. He's the record league goalscorer for Wycombe Wanderers, that doesn't come by accident, that doesn't come by fluke.

"He's an exceptional player, an exceptional talent, a brilliant leader and above all that an awesome human being."

Akinfenwa took down a long ball forward before showing a delicacy of touch to lob Wimbledon keeper Nik Tzanev for his milestone goal, having only been on the pitch for nine minutes against his former club as a replacement for Jack Grimmer.

"Kept it in the locker for 6yrs to score outside the box for @wwfcofficial," Akinfenwa posted on social media external-link following the game.

"50 goals for this club, who would have thought...can't take all the credit, I've had a lot of players do a lot of my running for me over the yrs."

Wycombe are fourth in the table, just two points behind leaders Rotherham United, ahead of Saturday's away game against Bolton Wanderers.