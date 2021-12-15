Women's Continental League Cup: Leicester City v Man City postponed because of Covid-19 cases
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Leicester City's home game against Manchester City in the Women's Continental League Cup on Wednesday has been postponed because of Covid-19.
The Foxes said a number of coronavirus cases in the City squad was the reason behind the decision.
A Leicester statement apologised for "the inconvenience and disruption caused by the postponement".
They added that they wished "everyone affected by the outbreak at Manchester City a speedy recovery".
The game will be rearranged and tickets bought for the original game will be valid for the new date.