Scotland have been drawn in the same section as Republic of Ireland, top seeds Ukraine and Armenia in next year's Nation League Group B.

Steve Clarke's side, who were seeded second in the second-tier groups, host Ukraine in a World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final in March.

Oleksandr Petrakov's side are ranked 13 places above Scotland in 25th spot.

Stephen Kenny's Republic lie 47th in the rankings, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Armenians down in 92nd.

Each team will play four group games between 2 and 14 June, then a final two games from 22-27 September 2022.

The winner of Scotland's group will be promoted to Group A of top sides, with the bottom team relegated to Group C.

More to follow.