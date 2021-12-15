Last updated on .From the section Watford

Watford scarves had already been placed on fans' seats before their game at Burnley was postponed

Burnley's Premier League match at home to Watford on Wednesday has been postponed because of an ongoing Covid outbreak within the visitors' squad.

Burnley made the announcement on social media at 17:00 GMT, with the game scheduled to kick off at 19:30.

The Premier League said Watford had "an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the match".

It added that the decision was taken "with regret" and apologised for "the inconvenience and disruption caused".

A statement read: "The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening's game."

The Premier League added: "In considering any application to postpone, the board considers a range of sporting and medical factors.

"Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone's health of utmost importance.

"In light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced emergency measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time."