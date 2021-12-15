Last updated on .From the section Maidenhead United

Maidenhead are 21st in the National League

Maidenhead have withdrawn from this season's FA Trophy because of a number of Covid-19 cases at the club.

They had been due to host National League South side Maidstone on Saturday but the Stones have been given a bye into the competition's fourth round.

The Magpies' next scheduled fixture is a trip to Wealdstone on 26 December.

Maidenhead, managed by Alan Devonshire, are currently in the National League relegation zone on goal difference and are winless in their past seven games.

This is the second time this campaign that they have been able to fulfil a fixture because of a Covid-19 outbreak after their trip to fellow National League strugglers Southend had to be postponed last month.