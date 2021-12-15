Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Tyrese Fornah made his Forest debut against Chelsea in the FA Cup

Midfielder Tyrese Fornah has signed a new three-year deal with Nottingham Forest, to run until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old has played three games for the Reds in 2021-22, while also featuring for their under-23 side.

Although his first-team opportunities have been limited at Forest, he has spent last season on loan at League One Plymouth, where he played 44 games.

"It's an absolute privilege and an honour to extend my stay," Fornah said. external-link

"I have massive gratitude to everyone for really pushing to get this done and I'm delighted."

The former Brighton & Hove Albion scholar joined Forest in 2018.