Hibernian recorded an Edinburgh derby win over Hearts in the final SWPL match before the winter shutdown.

In front of 3,508 fans at Tynecastle, Rachael Boyle opened the scoring with a free kick that bypassed everyone and deceived Hearts' keeper Lisa Rodgers.

Siobhan Hunter made it two before the break before Hearts' Jennifer Smith missed from the penalty spot.

Substitute Erin Rennie did pull one back for the hosts, but Eilidh Adams sealed the points in stoppage time.