Barcelona Femenino v HB Køge Women

Match ends, Barcelona Femenino 5, HB Køge Women 0.
Line-ups
Barcelona Femenino
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Coll
- 3Fernández
- 2Paredes
- 5Serrano
- 15Ouahabi
- 9Caldentey OliverSubstituted forRolföat 23'minutes
- 11PutellasSubstituted forVignolaat 69'minutes
- 23EngenSubstituted forPérezat 79'minutes
- 7HansenSubstituted forBaradadat 69'minutes
- 6Pina
- 18CrnogorcevicSubstituted forMartensat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Paños
- 8Torrejón
- 10Hermoso Fuentes
- 14Bonmatí
- 16Rolfö
- 17Pereira
- 22Martens
- 24Font
- 29Pérez
- 32Vignola
- 33Baradad
HB Køge Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Marckese
- 44Færge
- 4Svendsen
- 8Pedersen
- 22Obaze
- 19Markvardsen
- 10PokornySubstituted forNowakat 87'minutes
- 6Fitzgerald
- 11JankovskaSubstituted forNielsenat 45'minutes
- 13FløeSubstituted forKramerat 56'minutes
- 7Carusa
Substitutes
- 2Nielsen
- 3Nowak
- 5Romero
- 9Hornemann
- 12Walter
- 16Andersen
- 18Andersen
- 20Kramer
- 21Wik
- 24Adler
- 30Sørensen
- Referee:
- Petra Pavlikova
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home78%
- Away22%
- Shots
- Home40
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home20
- Away2
- Corners
- Home18
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona Femenino 5, HB Køge Women 0.
Post update
Foul by Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Kyra Carusa (HB Køge Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
María Pérez (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kelly Fitzgerald (HB Køge Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melanie Serrano with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Isabella Obaze.
Post update
Attempt saved. Claudia Pina (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ona Baradad.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lieke Martens (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Leila Ouahabi.
Substitution
Substitution, HB Køge Women. Julie Nowak replaces Madalyn Pokorny.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ornella Vignola (Barcelona Femenino) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ona Baradad.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jana Fernández (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Irene Paredes (Barcelona Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyra Carusa (HB Køge Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ona Baradad (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ornella Vignola.
Post update
Foul by Ornella Vignola (Barcelona Femenino).
Post update
Maria Nielsen (HB Køge Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Isabella Obaze.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona Femenino. María Pérez replaces Ingrid Engen.