Jack Ross embraces Martin Boyle after his League Cup semi-final hat-trick against Rangers

Scottish League Cup final: Hibernian v Celtic Venue: Hampden Park Date: Sunday, 19 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Martin Boyle says Hibernian's decision to sack Jack Ross was "certainly one that I don't agree with".

Boyle's hat-trick against Rangers secured Hibs a place in Sunday's Scottish League Cup final with Celtic.

But Ross was dismissed 10 days before the return to Hampden after defeat by Livingston, with David Gray now in interim charge and Hibs in talks with Shaun Maloney over the manager role.

"Personal opinion, it wasn't great. Not a great situation," Boyle, 28, said.

"It was obviously not my decision but certainly one that I don't agree with. I'd probably say harsh. Ultimately, he still kept the squad together and we still believed in what we wanted to achieve.

"Signing a new contract under him and obviously probably a bit part of why I signed as well, he showed a lot of belief in what he wanted to do with the club.

"Yeah, the run of results wasn't great but look at the position we're in now - a League Cup final. We're two points off fourth with half the season to play."

Boyle backed Gray's appointment as interim boss as "a great decision" but echoed team-mate Lewis Stevenson's view that Ross should be at Hampden with the team.

"Looking back, I think it was probably deserved that the old gaffer should've been leading us out on that day," Boyle told BBC Scotland.

"We'll go into this game fully focused, hoping to cause them problems. Hopefully we can be ruthless on the day and try and get that trophy."

January absence for Boyle

Boyle is expected to miss Hibs' first three games back after the winter break due to Australia's World Cup qualifiers with Oman and Vietnam.

"It's not every year you get to qualify for a World Cup," Boyle added.

"They're must-win games for us and, if selected, I'd like to go.

"Whoever comes in [at Hibs], I'm sure he'll get backed in January."