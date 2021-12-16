Last updated on .From the section Football

Guernsey FC beat Staines Town 6-2 at Footes Lane last week, ending an eight-match winless run

Guernsey FC's Isthmian League South Central game with Binfield on Saturday has been postponed due to Covid-19.

Guernsey say the Berkshire-based club informed them that they would not be travelling to the island due to Covid-19 concerns. external-link

The island side returned to action in October having missed last season due to Guernsey's Covid-19 rules and are third-from-bottom after 12 matches.

A new date will be arranged for the game at Footes Lane in due course.