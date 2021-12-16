Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Cases of Covid-19 in Scotland are rising

The Scottish Premiership should bring forward its January break amid rising Covid cases in the country, says Livingston manager David Martindale.

Dundee United shut down their training base after positive lateral flow tests and the results of PCR tests for staff and players are expected on Thursday.

And St Johnstone were without Chris Kane against Rangers on Wednesday after a household member tested positive.

"I would shut the league down for two weeks," said Martindale.

"I would have a circuit break and go again. I don't believe it's fair on teams even when they meet the criteria of 13 players, so many over 18, two goalkeepers. I don't believe it's fair for the competition and the product."

Livi, who have won their past two games, are scheduled to host Ross County on Saturday, which is one of 25 matches in the Premiership before the scheduled two-week hiatus begins on 4 January.

United do not believe Saturday's league trip to Rangers is under threat.

"It's going to have a massive impact on Scottish football over the next couple of weeks," added Martindale.

"Is it fair that Dundee United could potentially be going into a game at Ibrox, and I don't know the situation, with six or seven players missing?

"Dundee United are just the start. This is going to affect us all and I think it's going to get worse as the days and weeks go on. There is nothing as a football club we can do to stop this happening."