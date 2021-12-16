Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said an initial request to cancel the Spurs game had been rejected

Leicester City's home Premier League game with Tottenham on Thursday is set to be postponed because of Covid-19.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 19:30 GMT, would become the fourth top-flight fixture to be cancelled in the past week.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said on Wednesday the club had asked for the game to be called off because of the number of positive cases in his camp.

This is believed to have risen again to trigger conversations about the game.

On Wednesday, Leicester were expecting to be without nine players for the game against Spurs because of Covid-related issues and injuries.

Tottenham also wanted the game postponed to use the date to play their Europa Conference League game with Rennes, which was called off last week after a Covid outbreak.

Chelsea have also been hit by several positive coronavirus cases in their squad before Thursday's game against Everton, but that match is set to go ahead.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has called for this weekend's Premier League fixtures to be postponed to let clubs deal with the most recent outbreak.

His comments followed Tottenham's match against Brighton on Sunday, Brentford's game with Manchester United on Tuesday and Burnley's match with Watford on Wednesday being postponed.

Brighton boss Graham Potter questioned how long "football can continue on the path it's on" after revealing his Covid-hit team wanted Wednesday's game against Wolves, which they lost 1-0, to be postponed.

More to follow.