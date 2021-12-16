Manny Monthe: Walsall defender banned for seven matches for homophobic remark
Walsall defender Manny Monthe has been banned for seven matches after he was found to have made a homophobic comment in a League Two match.
The 26-year-old, who was playing for Tranmere at the time of the incident, used "language that included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation" in a game against Forest Green on 1 May.
Monthe, who denied the charge, has also been fined £1,200.
He is now unavailable until 29 January.
