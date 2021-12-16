Uefa Nations League: NI to face Greece, Kosovo and Cyprus or Estonia in group
Northern Ireland will take on Greece, Kosovo and either Cyprus or Estonia in their Uefa Nations League group.
Facing Greece will bring back memories of Northern Ireland's successful Euro 2016 qualifiers when Michael O'Neill's side won in Athens and Belfast.
At 55th spot, Greece are one place behind Northern Ireland in the Fifa rankings with Kosovo in 111th position.
Scotland will be among the Republic of Ireland's opponents with Ukraine and Armenia also in Group B1.
The 105th-ranked Cypriots have to face 107th-rated Estonians to see who joins Northern Ireland, Cyprus and Kosovo in Group C2.
More to follow.