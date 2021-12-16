Nations League: England and Wales get tough group-stage draw

England will face Italy, who beat them in the Euro 2020 final, and Germany in the group stage of the 2022-23 Nations League, while Wales have been drawn with Belgium and the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate's side are in Group A3, which also includes Hungary, while Wales are in Group A4, which is completed by Poland.

Scotland are in Group B1 with the Republic of Ireland, Armenia and Ukraine, while Northern Ireland are in Group C2.

The tournament begins on 2 June 2022.

Defending champions France are in Group A1 with Denmark, Austria and Croatia, while neighbours Portugal and Spain have been drawn together in Group A2 with the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Nations League groups in full:

Group A1: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France.

Group A2: Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain.

Group A3: Hungary, England, Germany, Italy.

Group A4: Wales, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium.

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia*

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova*

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova*, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia*, San Marino

*Kazakhstan play Moldova and Cyprus play Estonia in March 2022 play-offs. The winners will be in League C and the losers in League D

  • Comment posted by jp84, today at 18:08

    These are the draws you want to prepare you for the big tournaments! The tougher the better! Bashing tiny nations in qualification does nothing for us down the line in a big tournament. Time to show what this talented England side can really do. Come on England!

    • Reply posted by OGS, today at 18:14

      OGS replied:
      Yes come on England indeed, third place if you are lucky.

  • Comment posted by MikkyGonner, today at 18:08

    Rain, tax, Belgium vs Wales!

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 18:03

    Scotland didn't get Israel? What?

    • Reply posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:06

      Wee Brian replied:
      About time!

  • Comment posted by Young, today at 18:06

    hurrah Russia avoided Ukraine well done uefa

  • Comment posted by dogeared, today at 18:04

    Fantastic groups - important to remember these games replaced friendlies, so not to take the 'competition' too seriously, but at least they are more interesting.

  • Comment posted by Spurtle, today at 18:04

    Good. Southgate needs to be tested with tough draws. If he is the manager some think he is we should make it out of the group.

  • Comment posted by Ed80, today at 18:07

    Great news. Playing San Marino and Andorra doesn't benefit anyone. This will give us some preparation for tournaments. Bring it on

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 18:04

    Belgium again for Wales. Fishier than a trading bloc renegotiation...

  • Comment posted by avalon, today at 18:04

    Good. It should be competitive, not San Marino standard opposition.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 18:09

    Some real competition to judge England against. It may not be the finest international competition but it's a big improvement on the old meaningless friendlies - and many of the Euros qualifiers.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 18:05

    Surely Germany and Italy won’t be over the moon with this draw either

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 18:09

      kevirl replied:
      Harry Maguire? Champagne popping this minute

  • Comment posted by jamois, today at 18:04

    good. let the genius southgate at it.

  • Comment posted by sdmuk, today at 18:12

    BREAKING NEWS ZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzzz.......

  • Comment posted by jock1, today at 18:16

    Some real competition for once - let’s see how we really compare rather than Harry breaking the scoring record playing another team of part-timers

  • Comment posted by Mido12, today at 18:14

    At least that's a heck of a bigger test than the World Cup qualifying group.

  • Comment posted by roverman, today at 18:14

    All the England naysayers. Italy aren't particularly good right now. Germany don't have as much talent as England. Hungary should be beatable. We have a great squad better than Italy's or germany's. We should be aiming for first. Won't be easy but these are the games I look forward to

  • Comment posted by tony1984, today at 18:12

    People who moan about nations league being rubbish.. Its better than pointless friendlies!

  • Comment posted by ddddd, today at 18:10

    who cares

  • Comment posted by PepperamiofDarkness, today at 18:10

    So someone explain to me why the likes of Estonia and Cyprus get a two legged playoff to see who qualifies for the C division of the nations league yet the teams who finished second in world cup qualifying get only one leg? They've got rid of away goals, Europa league group winners get a bye to the round of sixteen, they want the world cup every two years.....They have no idea what they're doing

    • Reply posted by AK73 , today at 18:17

      AK73 replied:
      Couldn't agree more! Players are overplayed as it is...

  • Comment posted by It never crossed the line, today at 18:10

    Come on Germany!

    • Reply posted by Timefiller, today at 18:11

      Timefiller replied:
      It's sad to create an account or change a username to troll.

