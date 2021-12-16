Last updated on .From the section European Football

England will face Italy, who beat them in the Euro 2020 final, and Germany in the group stage of the 2022-23 Nations League, while Wales have been drawn with Belgium and the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate's side are in Group A3, which also includes Hungary, while Wales are in Group A4, which is completed by Poland.

Scotland are in Group B1 with the Republic of Ireland, Armenia and Ukraine, while Northern Ireland are in Group C2.

The tournament begins on 2 June 2022.

Defending champions France are in Group A1 with Denmark, Austria and Croatia, while neighbours Portugal and Spain have been drawn together in Group A2 with the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Nations League groups in full:

Group A1: Austria, Croatia, Denmark, France.

Group A2: Czech Republic, Switzerland, Portugal, Spain.

Group A3: Hungary, England, Germany, Italy.

Group A4: Wales, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium.

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus/Estonia*

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan/Moldova*

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Kazakhstan/Moldova*, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Cyprus/Estonia*, San Marino

*Kazakhstan play Moldova and Cyprus play Estonia in March 2022 play-offs. The winners will be in League C and the losers in League D

More to follow.