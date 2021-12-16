Last updated on .From the section Southend

Abu Ogogo last played for Southend in a 1-0 defeat by Boreham Wood on 30 October

Southend United midfielder Abu Ogogo will be out of action for at least a month because of a chest problem.

Head coach Kevin Maher confirmed that the 32-year-old has "inflammation around the heart muscle".

Ogogo went to hospital for tests last week and the National League club say he now needs a period of rest.

The former Shrewsbury Town captain joined Southend from Bristol Rovers in the summer but has only played six games so far this season.

"He initially had a dead leg and he got another knock on that, but since last week he reported a few problems with his chest," Maher told the club website. external-link

"He's gone for check-ups in the hospital and he's going to be out for a period, probably about a month or so that he needs to rest for."