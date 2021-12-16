Abu Ogogo: Southend United player sidelined by 'inflammation around the heart muscle'
Last updated on .From the section Southend
Southend United midfielder Abu Ogogo will be out of action for at least a month because of a chest problem.
Head coach Kevin Maher confirmed that the 32-year-old has "inflammation around the heart muscle".
Ogogo went to hospital for tests last week and the National League club say he now needs a period of rest.
The former Shrewsbury Town captain joined Southend from Bristol Rovers in the summer but has only played six games so far this season.
"He initially had a dead leg and he got another knock on that, but since last week he reported a few problems with his chest," Maher told the club website.
"He's gone for check-ups in the hospital and he's going to be out for a period, probably about a month or so that he needs to rest for."