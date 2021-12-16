Real Madrid Femenino v Zhytlobud-1 Women

Second Half ends, Real Madrid Femenino 3, Zhytlobud-1 Women 0.
Line-ups
Real Madrid Femenino
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rodríguez
- 2Robles
- 4Peter
- 20GálvezSubstituted forFlorentinoat 45'minutes
- 17Corredera
- 11CardonaSubstituted forNavarroat 57'minutes
- 3Abelleira
- 8OrozSubstituted forKaciat 71'minutes
- 16MøllerSubstituted forDel Castilloat 71'minutes
- 9AsllaniSubstituted forGonzálezat 45'minutes
- 14García
Substitutes
- 6Kaci
- 7Carmona
- 10González
- 12Navarro
- 15Florentino
- 18Rodriguez
- 21Zornoza
- 22Del Castillo
- 24Gerard
Zhytlobud-1 Women
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Svidunovich
- 3AleksanyanSubstituted forKupyakat 89'minutes
- 16Voronina
- 22Shmatko
- 6BasanskaBooked at 40mins
- 77Ovdiychuk
- 9PetrykBooked at 80mins
- 17ApanaschenkoSubstituted forHavanskáat 76'minutes
- 55ShevchukSubstituted forSadikogluat 69'minutes
- 8Boychenko
- 88VoroninaSubstituted forKochnevaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Havanská
- 11Sadikoglu
- 15Kupyak
- 18Utitskikh
- 20Kochneva
- 23Yaman
- Referee:
- Ivana Projkovska
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid Femenino 3, Zhytlobud-1 Women 0. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenti Robles with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Zhytlobud-1 Women. Solomiya Kupyak replaces Kristine Aleksanyan.
Post update
Foul by Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino).
Post update
Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nahikari García (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Nahikari García (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Anastasiya Voronina (Zhytlobud-1 Women).
Post update
Foul by Athenea Del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino).
Post update
Kristine Aleksanyan (Zhytlobud-1 Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nahikari García (Real Madrid Femenino) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorena Navarro with a cross.
Booking
Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Athenea Del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Kristine Aleksanyan (Zhytlobud-1 Women).
Post update
Athenea Del Castillo (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Anna Petryk (Zhytlobud-1 Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Zhytlobud-1 Women. Nadiya Havanská replaces Daria Apanaschenko.
Post update
Hand ball by Claudia Florentino (Real Madrid Femenino).
Post update
Attempt missed. Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid Femenino. Athenea Del Castillo replaces Caroline Møller.