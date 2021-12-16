Women's Champions League - Group A
Juventus FemminileJuventus Femminile2Servette WomenServette Women0

Juventus Femminile v Servette Women

Line-ups

Juventus Femminile

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Peyraud-Magnin
  • 12Lundorf
  • 71Lenzini
  • 23Salvai
  • 13Boattin
  • 8Rosucci
  • 14Junge Pedersen
  • 21Caruso
  • 11Bonansea
  • 10Girelli
  • 17Hurtig

Substitutes

  • 1Aprile
  • 2Hyyrynen
  • 3Gama
  • 5Nildén
  • 7Cernoia
  • 9Stasková
  • 18Giai
  • 19Zamanian
  • 22Bonfantini
  • 29Pfattner

Servette Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Teixeira Pereira
  • 24Soulard
  • 4Felber
  • 14Spälti
  • 16Amaral Mendes
  • 2TufoSubstituted forFleuryat 31'minutes
  • 6Nakkach
  • 9Lagonia
  • 8MäendlyBooked at 34mins
  • 20Padilla-Bidas
  • 7Boho Sayo

Substitutes

  • 3Bourma
  • 13Tamplin
  • 15Peiró Giménez
  • 17Droz
  • 21Guede Redondo
  • 23Fleury
Referee:
Jelena Cvetkovic

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventus FemminileAway TeamServette Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Juventus Femminile 2, Servette Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Lina Hurtig (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Élodie Nakkach (Servette Women).

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matilde Lundorf (Juventus Femminile).

  5. Post update

    Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jade Sayo.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Juventus Femminile. Conceded by Laura Felber.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Élodie Nakkach (Servette Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandy Mäendly.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Arianna Caruso (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lisa Boattin with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Juventus Femminile. Conceded by Nathalia Spälti.

  12. Post update

    Cristiana Girelli (Juventus Femminile) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  13. Booking

    Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Lina Hurtig (Juventus Femminile) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sandy Mäendly (Servette Women).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Servette Women. Léonie Fleury replaces Laura Tufo.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jade Sayo (Servette Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sofie Junge Pedersen (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Juventus Femminile. Conceded by Inês Pereira.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Arianna Caruso (Juventus Femminile) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martina Rosucci.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus Femminile6321104611
2Chelsea Women6321136711
3VfL Wolfsburg Ladies6321157811
4Servette Women6006021-210

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Paris Saint-Germain Féminines66002502518
2Real Madrid Femenino6402126612
3Zhytlobud-1 Women6114215-134
4Breidablik Women6015018-181

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino66002412318
2Arsenal Women6303141319
3TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Ladies63031115-49
4HB Køge Women6006222-200

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lyon Féminines65011921715
2FC Bayern München Ladies64111531213
3Benfica Women6114216-144
4BK Häcken Women6105318-153
