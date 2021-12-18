Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons' defeat count in Sportscene Predictions is now in double figures after Charlie Adam triumphed last weekend.

This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter tries to get back to winning ways against Scotland hero James McFadden.

There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.

Amy Irons James McFadden Dundee v Hearts 1-2 1-2 Livingston v Ross County 1-1 2-2 Motherwell v St Johnstone 1-0 2-0 Rangers v Dundee United 2-0 3-0

All games Saturday at 15:00 GMT

Dundee v Hearts

Amy's prediction: 1-2

James' prediction: 1-2

Livingston v Ross County

Amy's prediction: 1-1

James' prediction: 2-2

Motherwell v St Johnstone

Amy's prediction: 1-0

James' prediction: 2-0

Rangers v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 2-0

James' prediction: 3-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Stuart Kettlewell 70 Craig Levein 70 Michael Stewart 70 Richard Gordon 70 Rory Loy 70 Tam Cowan 60 Charlie Adam 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Steven Thompson 40 Allan Preston 30 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 710 Pundits 1000