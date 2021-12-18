Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons' defeat count in Sportscene Predictions is now in double figures after Charlie Adam triumphed last weekend.
This week, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter tries to get back to winning ways against Scotland hero James McFadden.
There are 40 points up for grabs for forecasting the correct scoreline and 10 for guessing the right outcome.
|Amy Irons
|James McFadden
|Dundee v Hearts
|1-2
|1-2
|Livingston v Ross County
|1-1
|2-2
|Motherwell v St Johnstone
|1-0
|2-0
|Rangers v Dundee United
|2-0
|3-0
All games Saturday at 15:00 GMT
Dundee v Hearts
Amy's prediction: 1-2
James' prediction: 1-2
Livingston v Ross County
Amy's prediction: 1-1
James' prediction: 2-2
Motherwell v St Johnstone
Amy's prediction: 1-0
James' prediction: 2-0
Rangers v Dundee United
Amy's prediction: 2-0
James' prediction: 3-0
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Stuart Kettlewell
|70
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Charlie Adam
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Allan Preston
|30
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|710
|Pundits
|1000
|Amy v Pundits
|P17
|W5
|D2
|L10