Ian Baraclough's NI side will open their campaign at home to Greece

Northern Ireland will begin their 2022 Nations League campaign at home to Greece on 2 June.

In a quadruple-header to open the competition, Ian Baraclough's men will then be away to either Cyprus or Estonia on 5 June before Kosovo away on 9 June and either Cyprus or Estonia in Belfast three days later.

NI complete their League 2 Group C campaign at home to Kosovo on 24 September and away to Greece three days later.

The Republic of Ireland are at home to Ukraine in their first game on 4 June. They then face Armenia away on 7 June and Scotland in Dublin on 11 June before travelling to Ukraine on 14 June.

Their double-header in September to finish the campaign is away to Scotland on 23 September and at home to Armenia three days later.

More to follow.