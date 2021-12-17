Last updated on .From the section Newport

Kevin Ellison has featured in 14 games across all competitions for Newport County this season, scoring one goal

Newport County veteran Kevin Ellison is facing up to two months on the sidelines after being "attacked" on a players' Christmas night out.

The alleged assault took place in Bristol last weekend.

Liverpool-born Ellison, 42, will require surgery on facial injuries as a result of the incident.

"Kevin was attacked at the weekend and sustained facial injuries which will leave him out for a period of time," said Newport boss James Rowberry.

Ellison has reported the matter to the police and Rowberry says the matter is now "under investigation".

Avon and Somerset Police have been asked for a comment on the alleged incident.

Rowberry said he was now planning for the midfielder to be missing for "six to eight weeks" and added: "Kevin is OK. I have spoken to him every other day and he is now in the safe hands of our medical team.

"He will still play a part from a coaching perspective. He is someone I lean on for his experience and so do the players. With regards to his input and his influence around the building, that will still be there."

The Newport manager also made it clear he had no problems with the players having a night out.

"It wasn't a case I organised it for them. They have gone out and I have no problem with that," Rowberry added.

"You talk about team bonding and team togetherness I have no issue with it at all.

"They can do what they do outside of football, they have private lives. I respect that and they respect the boundaries they live within from the guidelines set. I have no doubt that was the case and I trust them implicitly."

Ellison joined Newport in September 2020 and has made more than 700 league appearances during a professional career which began 20 years ago.

Newport, fourth in League Two, will be without striker Alex Fisher for Saturday's game at Rochdale, as he is awaiting the outcome of a Covid PCR test.

Utility player Scott Bennett is also ruled out with an injury.