St Mirren have suspended training after "a number of positive Covid-19 cases" from lateral flow tests but do not expect postponements.

The club, whose next match is at home to Celtic on Wednesday, say those affected had also taken PCR tests and were isolating for 10 days.

Jim Goodwin's side also scheduled to face Rangers, Dundee United and Motherwell before the January break.

A club spokesperson said health and wellbeing was the "utmost priority".