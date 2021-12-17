Women's Super League: BBC to broadcast three live matches in January
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Arsenal's game against Reading in the Women's Super League will be shown live on BBC One on Sunday, 16 January (14:30 GMT).
The fixture is one of three WSL games to be broadcast live on the BBC during January.
BBC Red Button will show Brighton & Hove Albion's game against Manchester City on Sunday, 9 January (12:00).
Brighton's clash with champions Chelsea will also be screened live on BBC Two on Sunday, 23 January (12:30).
The WSL will break for Christmas after this weekend's fixtures, with the action returning on the weekend of 7-9 January.
The BBC will televise 22 live WSL matches this season, with a minimum of 18 games on BBC TV.
One live game per round will also be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.
Alongside all the domestic WSL action, the BBC is also exclusively showing the Women's FA Cup this season.
January live WSL coverage
Friday, 7 January: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur, 19:00, Sky Sports
Sunday, 9 January: Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City, 12:00, BBC Red Button
Sunday, 9 January: West Ham United v Manchester United, 18:45, Sky Sports
Sunday, 16 January: Arsenal v Reading, 14:30, BBC One
Sunday, 16 January: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United, 18:45, Sky Sports
Sunday, 23 January: Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea, 12:30, BBC Two
Sunday 23 January: Manchester City v Arsenal, 18:45, Sky Sports
