Chelsea quiz: Can you name every Blues goalscorer in 2021?

Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

A Chelsea player with a question mark hiding his face
This forward sits joint third in the Chelsea charts with five Premier League goals in 2021

A total of 19 Chelsea players scored Premier League goals for them in 2021.

See how many can you get in our quiz below...

Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Chelsea in 2021?

Score: 0 / 19
05:00
You scored 0/19
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport