Leeds quiz: Can you name every Whites goalscorer in 2021?

Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

A Leeds player with a question mark hiding his face
This forward also has eight goals at international level

A total of 14 Leeds United players scored Premier League goals for them in 2021.

See how many can you get in our quiz below...

Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Leeds in 2021?

Score: 0 / 14
05:00
You scored 0/14
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
How to follow Leeds on the BBC bannerLeeds banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport