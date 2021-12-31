Leicester quiz: Can you name every Foxes goalscorer in 2021?
Last updated on .From the section Leicester
A total of 16 Leicester City players scored Premier League goals for them in 2021.
See how many can you get in our quiz below...
Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Leicester in 2021?
Score: 0 / 16
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
- Our coverage of Leicester City is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Leicester - go straight to all the best content