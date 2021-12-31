Newcastle quiz: Can you name every Magpies goalscorer in 2021?
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
A total of 16 Newcastle United players scored Premier League goals for them in 2021.
See how many can you get in our quiz below...
Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Newcastle in 2021?
Score: 0 / 16
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
- Our coverage of Newcastle United is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Newcastle - go straight to all the best content