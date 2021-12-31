Southampton quiz: Can you name every Saints goalscorer in 2021?

Last updated on .From the section Southampton

A Southampton player with a question mark over his face
This player scored 10 goals in the Eredivisie last season

A total of 13 Southampton players scored Premier League goals for them in 2021.

See how many can you get in our quiz below...

Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Southampton in 2021?

Score: 0 / 13
05:00
You scored 0/13
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
How to follow Southampton on the BBC bannerSouthampton banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport