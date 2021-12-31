Watford quiz: Can you name every Hornets goalscorer in 2021?

Last updated on .From the section Watford

A Watford player with a question mark hiding his face
This player made 11 substitute appearances without scoring in the Premier League last season before notching five goals for Watford so far in 2021-22

Watford's 22 Premier League goals in 2021 since promotion from the Championship have been shared among six players.

Can you name them all in our quiz below...

Can you name every Premier League goalscorer for Watford in 2021?

