Dan Butler has made 22 appearances this season for Peterborough

Peterborough United full-back Dan Butler will be out for "months as opposed to weeks" with an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old had to go off in the 11th minute of last Saturday's home Championship win over Millwall.

"We've had the results of a scan and it's not good news. His ankle's a mess," boss Darren Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"There's all sorts going on in there. We're just waiting to see if we need to do surgery or not."

Peterborough could climb out of the bottom three if they win at Blackpool on Saturday, one of only five Championship fixtures not postponed because of Covid-19.