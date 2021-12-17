Last updated on .From the section European Football

During half-time, flares were thrown back and forth between fans in one stand, with fans then entering the pitch when police and security tried to intervene

Lyon's French Cup match at second tier side Paris FC was abandoned after half-time because of crowd trouble.

Friday's match at the Charletty Stadium was interrupted by incidents in the stands, fans on the pitch and fireworks thrown with the score 1-1.

French football has been marred by crowd trouble this season.

Last month, Lyon's Ligue 1 home game wih Marseille was abandoned after Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.

Marseille's game at Nice in August was also abandoned when Payet threw a bottle back into the crowd, causing fans to storm the pitch.

Marseille midfielder Valentin Roniger suffered a cut lip when he was hit with a bottle at the season opener at Montpellier.

And the second half of the northern derby between RC Lens and Lille in September was delayed by about half an hour after rival fans threw objects at each other.

Gaetan Laura gave Paris FC an early lead before Moussa Dembele levelled a minute before the break.