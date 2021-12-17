Lyon's French Cup match at second tier side Paris FC was abandoned after half-time because of crowd trouble.
Friday's match at the Charletty Stadium was interrupted by incidents in the stands, fans on the pitch and fireworks thrown with the score 1-1.
French football has been marred by crowd trouble this season.
Last month, Lyon's Ligue 1 home game wih Marseille was abandoned after Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.
Marseille's game at Nice in August was also abandoned when Payet threw a bottle back into the crowd, causing fans to storm the pitch.
Marseille midfielder Valentin Roniger suffered a cut lip when he was hit with a bottle at the season opener at Montpellier.
And the second half of the northern derby between RC Lens and Lille in September was delayed by about half an hour after rival fans threw objects at each other.
Gaetan Laura gave Paris FC an early lead before Moussa Dembele levelled a minute before the break.
Line-ups
Paris FC
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Filipovic
- 6Chergui
- 4Kanté
- 2Bernauer
- 11Koré
- 5Name
- 8Demoncy
- 3Hadjam
- 9Alfarela
- 7Laura
- 10Caddy
Substitutes
- 12Hanin
- 13Diakité
- 14Gory
- 15Bamba
- 16Nkambadio
- 17Masevo Muanda
- 18Tattevin
- 19Guilavogui
- 20Siby
Lyon
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lopes
- 2Da Silva
- 11Mendes Ribeiro
- 4Lukeba
- 7Gusto
- 6Caqueret
- 5Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
- 3Emerson
- 10Tolentino Coelho de Lima
- 8Aouar
- 9Dembele
Substitutes
- 12Kadewere
- 13Shaqiri
- 14Dubois
- 15Vogel
- 16Pollersbeck
- 17Toko Ekambi
- 18Cherki
- 19Keita
- 20Slimani
- Referee:
- Jeremy Stinat
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5