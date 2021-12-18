Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ryan Curran hit Cliftonville's second goal at Solitude

Cliftonville returned to the top of the Irish Premiership with a comfortable 2-0 home win over Carrick Rangers.

Paul O'Neill and Ryan Curran scored for the Reds, who go two points ahead of Linfield and Glentoran after the pair had overtaken them with wins on Friday.

Coleraine and Crusaders could not be separated as they played out a scoreless draw at the Showgrounds.

Ballymena United beat Dungannon Swifts 2-0 while 10-man Portadown beat Warrenpoint Town 1-0.

At Solitude, O'Neill's delightful lob put the Reds in front on 13 minutes with the striker lifting the ball over keeper Matthew Skeet and into the net.

In-form striker Curran added number two just before the break by volleying in from Conor McDermott's cross.

The hosts stayed in control after the restart and Joe Gormley cut in from the right before blasting into the side netting.

Carrick improved and finally provided a threat - Alex Gawne rifling just over before Lloyd Anderson wasted their best chance by slotting wide from eight yards.

Cliftonville go two points clear at the top although they have played a game more that title challengers Linfield and Glentoran.

Crues miss late chances in draw with Coleraine

Coleraine and Crusaders could not be separated in a competitive affair at the Showgrounds

At the Showgrounds, Crusaders missed two big chances in the final 15 minutes as they and Coleraine played out a scoreless draw at the Showgrounds which sees the Crues move above Larne into fourth on goal difference.

The match got off to a busy and energetic start with Conor McKendry having the first shot when he could not get enough dip on his free kick which went over the crossbar.

Crusaders winger Paul Heatley had the best effort of the first half when he controlled and turned superbly before unleashing a 20-yard curler that drifted just wide of the upright, with Jamie Glackin just too high with a chip for the hosts at the other end.

Crues defender Josh Robinson grazed the crossbar with a long-range shot early in the second half before Heatley missed two chances inside a minute - the first when Gareth Deane made a great save and the second when he fired a left-foot shot over the bar from an excellent position.

Midfielder Decan Caddell had a glorious opportunity to grab a late winner four minutes from time when a sweeping move found BJ Burns in space on the right, and his pinpoint cross was met by Caddell but he planted his close-range header wide.

In-form Ballymena up to seventh with win

Ballymena secured a hard-earned win over Dungannon, their fourth victory in five league outings, to move up to seventh place in the Premiership table.

Kenny Kane opened the scoring midway through the first half when his intended left-foot cross from the right evaded everyone, including Swifts goalkeeper Michael Quinn, and nestled in the bottom left-hand corner of the net.

Swifts enjoyed their fair share of possession but mostly struggled to carve out clear-cut chances, though Darragh McBrien went close and also forced a fine save from Jordan Williamson.

United ensured all three points four minutes into stoppage time when Quinn was caught out of his goal and Paul McElroy had the simple task of slotting the ball into an empty net after being sent clear by substitute David Parkhouse.

10-man Ports win basement battle against Point

Portadown took a precious victory in the battle of the bottom two at Milltown thanks to Adam Salley's decisive goal midway through the second half.

Salley fired home at the second opportunity in the box to move his side five points clear of their opponents at the foot of the table, the goalscorer suffering an injury in the subsequent celebrations.

Ten minutes after the winning goal, the Ports were reduced to 10 men when Paul Finnegan received a straight red card for a rash challenge on Luke Gallagher.

Point had chances through Thomas Maguire, Greg Moorhouse and Luke Wade Slater in the early stages but were made to pay for being unable to convert.