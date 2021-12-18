Last updated on .From the section Derby

Wayne Rooney's Derby beat Blackpool 1-0 in their last Championship game

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is ready to work with whoever emerges as the preferred bidder to take over the club.

The Rams are bottom of the Championship table and have been in administration since September.

Administrators have updated staff and supporters on their search for a buyer.

"There's three bids gone in from three separate groups and the preferred bidder should by announced by Christmas is the message we all got told," Rooney told BBC Radio Derby.

"That's very encouraging. Hopefully that's the case and whoever that preferred bidder is, I can obviously then have dialogue and start planning to see what I can do in January."

Derby are 17 points from safety, having had 21 deducted by the English Football League for going into administration and breaches of accounting rules.

But for that, Rooney's side would now be 19th and six points clear of the bottom three.

US businessman Chris Kirchner is the only person to go public about his interest in the club, and he is believed to be one of the three bidders under consideration.

"He's the only one I've spoken to, the other two groups I don't know," said Rooney.

"I need someone to speak to and discuss my plans for January and the summer and if that's Chris or someone else, whatever's best for the club, I'm happy with that."

Derby's game against Cardiff City on Saturday was postponed because of Covid and they are next scheduled to be in action on 27 December at home against West Bromwich Albion.

The EFL says a quarter of players in its three divisions do not intend to be vaccinated.

"I've had the vaccinations but some players, some staff, might have their own personal opinions on it," Rooney added.

"I'd encourage it but I can't make that decision for all the players and staff, unfortunately."