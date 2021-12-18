Barcelona v Elche

BarcelonaBarcelona17:30ElcheElche
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|17
|13
|3
|1
|39
|15
|24
|42
|2
|Sevilla
|16
|10
|4
|2
|26
|11
|15
|34
|3
|Real Betis
|17
|10
|3
|4
|30
|18
|12
|33
|4
|Real Sociedad
|18
|9
|5
|4
|20
|17
|3
|32
|5
|Rayo Vallecano
|18
|9
|3
|6
|26
|18
|8
|30
|6
|Atl Madrid
|16
|8
|5
|3
|27
|18
|9
|29
|7
|Valencia
|17
|6
|7
|4
|26
|23
|3
|25
|8
|Barcelona
|16
|6
|6
|4
|25
|19
|6
|24
|9
|Espanyol
|18
|6
|5
|7
|20
|21
|-1
|23
|10
|Osasuna
|17
|5
|7
|5
|17
|21
|-4
|22
|11
|Ath Bilbao
|17
|4
|9
|4
|13
|12
|1
|21
|12
|Celta Vigo
|18
|5
|5
|8
|20
|22
|-2
|20
|13
|Mallorca
|17
|4
|8
|5
|16
|23
|-7
|20
|14
|Villarreal
|17
|4
|7
|6
|18
|18
|0
|19
|15
|Granada
|16
|3
|7
|6
|17
|24
|-7
|16
|16
|Elche
|17
|3
|6
|8
|16
|24
|-8
|15
|17
|Alavés
|17
|4
|3
|10
|13
|24
|-11
|15
|18
|Cádiz
|17
|2
|7
|8
|15
|31
|-16
|13
|19
|Getafe
|17
|2
|6
|9
|11
|20
|-9
|12
|20
|Levante
|17
|0
|8
|9
|16
|32
|-16
|8