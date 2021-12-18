Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona17:30ElcheElche
Venue: Camp Nou

Barcelona v Elche

Saturday 18th December 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid17133139152442
2Sevilla16104226111534
3Real Betis17103430181233
4Real Sociedad189542017332
5Rayo Vallecano189362618830
6Atl Madrid168532718929
7Valencia176742623325
8Barcelona166642519624
9Espanyol186572021-123
10Osasuna175751721-422
11Ath Bilbao174941312121
12Celta Vigo185582022-220
13Mallorca174851623-720
14Villarreal174761818019
15Granada163761724-716
16Elche173681624-815
17Alavés1743101324-1115
18Cádiz172781531-1613
19Getafe172691120-912
20Levante170891632-168
